Late Thursday night, Donald Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then, there have been conflicting reports regarding the health of the president.

The latest reports paint a troubling picture.

According to CBS reporter Steven Portnoy, a source knowledgable of the president’s condition has said that there is “very concerning” information regarding the president’s vitals.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source said.

JUST IN: A source familiar with the president's condition tells reporters: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 3, 2020

John Santucci of ABC News added: “Trump was having trouble breathing & received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped. This in part prompted the Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed.”

NEW – Sources close to the President tell @ABC Trump was having trouble breathing & received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped. This in part prompted the Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed w/ @KFaulders – confirming @nytimes — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 3, 2020

The president’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, however, says that the president was not administered supplemental oxygen at any time over the past two days.

Pressed on whether Pres. Trump has ever been on supplemental oxygen during his treatment, Dr. Sean Conley says "yesterday and today he was not on oxygen." https://t.co/10CqxgmXTe pic.twitter.com/niy0wBgbF9 — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

So, let the rumors continue to swirl.

