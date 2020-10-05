Patriots vs Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

After a few hurdles that came after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will finally face off on Monday night in the first of two games to wrap up a busy Week 4 across the league.

While the positive coronavirus may have changed both teams’ plans, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes his team will remain focused.

“It’s a pandemic, so things can happen,” Reid said, via ESPN.com.

“But you’ve got to take as many precautionary measures as you can and try to stick with them, and if something happens like that, then you’ve got to work through that. We’ve all been coached up on it, and we’re all trying to do the best we possibly can with it.”

The Chiefs enter Monday night’s game as 10.5-point favorites over New England.

How can you tune in to tonight’s primetime clash?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Monday night can be seen below.

Patriots vs Chiefs Viewing Details

Date: Monday, October 5

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

How To Live Stream Patriots vs Chiefs Online

Your best bet for watching the Patriots vs Chiefs via a live stream is CBS Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch the game live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Patriots vs Chiefs On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Looking to watch the Patriots vs Chiefs on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.