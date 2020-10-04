NFL Schedule 2020: NFL Week 4 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

The NFL regular season rolls on. On Sunday afternoon, Week 4 of the 2020-21 regular season kicks into full swing with a full slate of games across the country.

While things will look different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and teams are beginning to report some positive tests across the league, it is exciting to know that football is set to return.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on opening weekend?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for Week 4 of the NFL regular season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Week 4 Announcer Schedule

Sunday, October 4

Arizona at Carolina, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Cleveland at Dallas, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

New Orleans at Detroit, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Minnesota at Houston, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Chris Myers, Brock Huard, Greg Jennings & Jen Hale

Seattle at Miami, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn & Sara Walsh

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Baltimore at Washington, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & AJ Ross

NY Giants at LA Rams, FOX 4:05 p.m. – Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

Indianapolis at Chicago, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Amanda Balionis

Buffalo at Las Vegas, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia at San Francisco, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya

Monday, October 5

New England at Kansas City, CBS 7:05 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Atlanta at Green Bay, ESPN 8:15 p.m. – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters