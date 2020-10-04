NFL Week 4 Early Inactives: Who’s In & Who’s Out?

It’s time for another week of NFL action and the early inactives for Week 4 have been announced ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

For fantasy football players looking to make some last-minute changes to your lineups, we have you covered.

What players will be watching Week 4 from the sidelines on Sunday?

The full list of early inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season can be seen below.

NFL Week 4 Early Inactives

Ravens at Washington Football Team

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike

WFT: DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Steven Sims, QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, T Saahdiq Charles

Seahawks at Dolphins

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, S Lano Hill, OL Kyle Fuller

Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey

Jaguars at Bengals

Jaguars: DT Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Austin Seibert

Vikings at Texans

Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Peter Kalambayi, CB Cornell Armstrong, T Charlie Heck

Browns at Cowboys

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, WR Rashard Higgins

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, S Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, T Alex Light, DT Neville Gallimore

Saints at Lions

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, DE Marucs Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, G Andrus Peat, DT Shy Tuttle

Lions: S C.J. Moore, CB Chris Jones, TE Hunter Bryant, LB Elijah Lee, G Logan Stenberg

Cardinals at Panthers

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, S Budda Baker, S Chris Banjo, RB Eno Benjamin, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones

Panthers: T Russell Okung, QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RB Trenton Cannon, LB Chris Orr, OL Dennis Daley, DT Bravvion Roy

Chargers at Buccaneers

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams, OL Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, S Jahleel Addae

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, DL Khalil Davis, LB Cam Gill, G Aaron Stinnie, QB Ryan Griffin