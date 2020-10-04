NFL Week 4 Early Inactives: Who’s In & Who’s Out?

It’s time for another week of NFL action and the early inactives for Week 4 have been announced ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
For fantasy football players looking to make some last-minute changes to your lineups, we have you covered.
What players will be watching Week 4 from the sidelines on Sunday?
The full list of early inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season can be seen below.
NFL Week 4 Early Inactives
Ravens at Washington Football Team
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike
WFT: DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Steven Sims, QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, T Saahdiq Charles
Seahawks at Dolphins
Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, S Lano Hill, OL Kyle Fuller
Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey
Jaguars at Bengals
Jaguars: DT Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo
Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Austin Seibert
Vikings at Texans
Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Peter Kalambayi, CB Cornell Armstrong, T Charlie Heck
Browns at Cowboys
Browns: CB Greedy Williams, DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, WR Rashard Higgins
Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, S Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, T Alex Light, DT Neville Gallimore
Saints at Lions
Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, DE Marucs Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, G Andrus Peat, DT Shy Tuttle
Lions: S C.J. Moore, CB Chris Jones, TE Hunter Bryant, LB Elijah Lee, G Logan Stenberg
Cardinals at Panthers
Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, S Budda Baker, S Chris Banjo, RB Eno Benjamin, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones
Panthers: T Russell Okung, QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RB Trenton Cannon, LB Chris Orr, OL Dennis Daley, DT Bravvion Roy
Chargers at Buccaneers
Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams, OL Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, S Jahleel Addae
Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, DL Khalil Davis, LB Cam Gill, G Aaron Stinnie, QB Ryan Griffin