Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States Melania Trump have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the president announced on his Twitter account late Thursday night.

The Trumps will quarantine in the White House while recovering from the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The First Lady added: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, also released a brief statement on the matter while noting the president will be able to carry on his duties without any interruption.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

News of the Trump’s positive tests came hours after it was reported that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest personal assistants who was traveling with the president and spotted in close contact without a mask, tested positive for COVID-19.