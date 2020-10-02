University of Notre Dame President Reverend John Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19, Paul J. Browne, vice president for public affairs and communications, announced on Friday.

Rev. Jenkins has been self-quarantining since making a trip to the White House last weekend for the Supreme Court nomination of Notre Dame law professor Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He was seen without a mask at the event.

Others who attended the event who have since tested positive include President Donald Trump, his close personal assistant Hope Hicks, and First Lady Melania Trump.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Jenkins said. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

