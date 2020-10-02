Amazon Says Almost 20,000 Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19

Amazon has announced that nearly 20,000 employees have contracted COVID-19 since March. The company revealed the information in a blog post published this week which provided an analysis of its tests to nearly 1.4 million Amazon and Whole Foods employees across the country.

“When it became clear in March that testing Amazon employees for COVID-19 was going to be of critical importance, we assembled a team with a variety of skills—from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers—and moved them from their day jobs to focus on this initiative,” the company announced.

“We also hired dozens of lab technicians and others to build a world-class laboratory team. We’ve already launched and are ramping quickly, conducting thousands of tests a day and growing to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November as part of our effort to keep our front-line employees safe. And because we’ve built this testing capacity ourselves, we’re adding to the total number of tests available—not taking supply from others.”

While it is a large number, Amazon said that the positive test results were 42 percent lower than they had projected.

