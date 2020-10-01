H&M Closing 250 Stores As COVID-19 Shifts Shoppers Online

Fashion retailer H&M is set to close 250 stores as the coronavirus pandemic continues to deliver a blow to in-person sales.

As the retailer shutters the doors of its stores, the plan is to adapt to the shift of customers who are now preferring to shop online more regularly.

Earlier this year when the pandemic first struck, H&M temporarily closed 80 percent of its stores.

“More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic, and they are making it clear that they value a convenient and inspiring experience in which stores and online interact and strengthen each other,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

While H&M profits have dipped during the pandemic, the retailer saw an impressive 27 percent surge in online sales.

