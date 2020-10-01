Steelers-Titans Game Will Not Be Played in Week 4 Due to COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization has forced the Steelers-Titans game to be postponed indefinitely. The game will not take place in Week Four as originally scheduled after two more members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, it was announced that one more Titans player and one team personnel member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news comes less than 48 hours after it was first reported that the Titans had four players and five personnel members test positive for COVID-19. That brings the total positive number of tests to 11.

Because of the most recent development, the Titans facility will remain closed indefinitely.

“The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season,” a statement from the NFL read. “An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and gameday personnel.”

While there is no rescheduled date set for the Steelers-Titans game, one common suggestion has been to move the game to Week 7 when Tennessee was originally set to have a bye week and the Steelers were set to play the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Because Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have bye weeks, the Steelers-Ravens game could move to Week 8 while the Steelers-Titans could be played in Week 7.

Unfortunately, that means the Steelers would be losing a mid-season bye week for something that was completely out of their control.