College Football Playoff 2020: Initial Rankings Delayed

The 2020 college football playoff season has been unlike any other in recent memory due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has led to a change with the College Football Playoff.

Because conferences began to play this season on different timelines, the initial rankings have been postponed.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN that the initial rankings have been pushed back one week from November 17 to November 24.

“Now that we know all conferences’ starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games,” Hancock said.

“There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they’re looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together.”

The College Football Playoff semifinals are still set for January 1 with the National Championship set for January 11.

The full list of the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee can be seen below.