Will There Be Another 2020 Presidential Debate?

By all accounts, the very first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio was an absolute disaster.

The debate was full of interruptions and personal jabs, with the president never allowing Biden to share his thoughts on different policies and refusing to give extension detail on his own.

Instead, we got to see two old men bickering as if they were toddlers.

That has led to many wondering whether there will actually be any further debates after the first was labeled as a “sh*tshow”, “disgrace”, and “embarrassment” by mainstream media outlets. If no policy will be shared, there is no value to the American people. So, will there be any further debates?

As of now, the Biden campaign insists he will keep his commitment to take the stage for the final two debates, according to Politico.

The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15. The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the one and only vice presidential debate moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

If the remainder of the debates go on as scheduled, further details can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate