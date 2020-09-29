First Presidential Debate Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The debate is taking place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Moderating the debate will be Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15. The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the one and only vice presidential debate moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

You can check out the first presidential debate live by checking out any of the following live streams beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

A full look at the 2020 Presidential Debate schedule can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Sept. 29

Location: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate