Joe Rogan No Longer Interested in Moderating Trump-Biden Debate

UFC commentator, comedian, and podcast host Joe Rogan initially generated interest when former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy suggested Rogan should moderate a debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Plenty of people thought that could be a good idea to have a long-form debate between the presidential candidates and Rogan expressed interest in moderating the debate himself, but after the debacle that the world witnessed in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Rogan is changing his tune.

While the two men were trading personal shots and ignoring any in-depth policy information, Rogan seemed to longer show interest in moderating and instead joked that the situation was more suited for a “referee.”

“You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,'”, Rogan wrote on Instagram. “You need [Big John McCarthy].”

Of course, the likelihood that Rogan would have ever hosted a debate was slim to none, and now we have to wonder if it is even in the best interest of the American people to watch two old men argue like toddlers again before the election.

The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15. The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the one and only vice presidential debate moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

If the remainder of the debates go on as scheduled, further details can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate