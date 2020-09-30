Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden, Chris Wallace After Wild Debate

Donald Trump was on the attack at the very first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night, going directly at former Vice President Joe Biden and he also had tense exchanges with moderator Chris Wallace.

So, after negative reviews of his unhinged performance, it comes as no surprise that he is once again lashing out against his rival and Wallace.

On Wednesday morning, Trump went on a Twitter tirade where he claimed that Biden lost the “radical left” for saying the Green New Deal is not his plan, along with claiming Wallace, a FOX News host, was biased and teaming up with Biden against Trump.

“Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!” Trump tweeted.

He then added: “Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!”

Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership! https://t.co/BGbPVHau3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

We will have to see how long these attacks continue leading up to the second debate — if it goes on as planned.

The second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida on October 15. The final presidential debate will take place on October 22 and will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the one and only vice presidential debate moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

If the remainder of the debates go on as scheduled, further details can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Oct. 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Moderator: USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate

Oct. 15

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate

Oct. 22

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News’ White House correspondent, will moderate