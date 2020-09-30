Georgetown Football Player Arrested in Connection to DC Murder

Dijon Williams, a Georgetown University football player, has been arrested in connection to a July 21 murder of Nurudeen Thomas in Washington, DC. According to FOX 5 DC, Williams was picked up by US Marshals in Gwinnett County, Georgia for his alleged role in a fatal shooting.

Williams is a senior wide receiver for the Hoyas and is originally from Georgia.

Predictably, Williams has been suspended from the team.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening. While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news,” the university said in a statement. “At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.” Williams has been transported to a federal holding facility pending his extradition to Washington, DC.

Georgetown, meanwhile, has canceled the 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.