Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 3

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 3.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City edged out the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 3 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

                                                       9/22/20             Current (9/29/2020)          

Kansas City Chiefs                                5/1                    4/1

Baltimore Ravens                                  5/1                    13/2

Seattle Seahawks                                  9/1                    15/2

Green Bay Packers                               18/1                  10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         16/1                  14/1

New Orleans Saints                               12/1                  16/1

San Francisco 49ers                              14/1                  16/1

Buffalo Bills                                          18/1                  18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                20/1                  18/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    16/1                  20/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  25/1                  25/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  28/1                  25/1

New England Patriots                            25/1                  25/1

Tennessee Titans                                  28/1                  25/1

Los Angeles Rams                                25/1                  28/1

Chicago Bears                                      40/1                  40/1

Cleveland Browns                                 50/1                  50/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                40/1                  50/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               60/1                  66/1

Detroit Lions                                         100/1                100/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 66/1                  125/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     80/1                  150/1

Houston Texans                                    100/1                150/1

Carolina Panthers                                  300/1                300/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 300/1                300/1

Denver Broncos                                    125/1                300/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             200/1                300/1

Miami Dolphins                                     250/1                300/1

Washington Football Team                     200/1                500/1

New York Giants                                   300/1                1000/1

New York Jets                                       300/1                1000/1

