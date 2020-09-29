Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 3

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 3.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City edged out the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 3 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds

9/22/20 Current (9/29/2020)

Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 4/1

Baltimore Ravens 5/1 13/2

Seattle Seahawks 9/1 15/2

Green Bay Packers 18/1 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16/1 14/1

New Orleans Saints 12/1 16/1

San Francisco 49ers 14/1 16/1

Buffalo Bills 18/1 18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20/1 18/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1 20/1

Arizona Cardinals 25/1 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 28/1 25/1

New England Patriots 25/1 25/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1 25/1

Los Angeles Rams 25/1 28/1

Chicago Bears 40/1 40/1

Cleveland Browns 50/1 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 40/1 50/1

Philadelphia Eagles 60/1 66/1

Detroit Lions 100/1 100/1

Minnesota Vikings 66/1 125/1

Atlanta Falcons 80/1 150/1

Houston Texans 100/1 150/1

Carolina Panthers 300/1 300/1

Cincinnati Bengals 300/1 300/1

Denver Broncos 125/1 300/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200/1 300/1

Miami Dolphins 250/1 300/1

Washington Football Team 200/1 500/1

New York Giants 300/1 1000/1

New York Jets 300/1 1000/1