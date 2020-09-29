The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have halted in-person activities after multiple Titans players and team personnel members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans had three players and five other personnel test positive, according to reports.

As a result, the players and personnel members who tested positive for COVID-19 will be forced to quarantine. Anyone who was in close contact to those who tested positive will need to test negative before they are able to resume participation in team activities.

The names of those who tested positive have not been announced.

“On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives,” a statement from the NFL read. “The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

There is no word on what the positive tests mean for the team’s upcoming Week 3 games.

The Titans host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, while the Vikings travel to Houston to play the Houston Texans.

