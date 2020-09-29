Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 4

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 4 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello who tore apart the defending national champion LSU Tigers defense for 623 yards and three touchdowns. The 623 yards was an SEC single-game passing yards record.

Defensively, Pitt defensive lineman Patrick Jones II picked up three sacks and a team-high six total tackles to earn the weekly honor.

Additional information on the Week 3 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: K.J. Costello – Mississippi State – QB

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance in a to a 44-34 win on the road against the defending National Champions, No. 6 LSU. The graduate transfer shredded the Tiger defense for 623 yards, shattering the MSU and SEC single-game passing yards record. His 623 yards also ranks 11th in NCAA history and he matched the program record for passing touchdowns with five. Costello completed 15 passes of 20 yards or more and found 10 different receivers during the game. He kept the offense rolling on third downs, going 7-of-11 passing for 194 yards. He also added three touchdowns, including a 24-yard strike to Osirus Mitchell with 3:39 left in the game that made the score 44-34.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Patrick Jones II – Pittsburgh – DL

Pitt senior defensive end Patrick Jones II collected three quarterback sacks in a 23-20 win over #24 Louisville. Jones had a team-high six total stops to spearhead a Pitt defensive effort that limited high-flying Louisville-which entered the game averaging an ACC-best 501.5 yards-to a mere 223 yards of offense. His outstanding performance earned him recognition as this week’s Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week.