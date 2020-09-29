Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West at Gas Station; Offers to Pay For Rehab

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is reaching out to help a troubled, former NBA star. In recent years, we have seen Delonte West’s fall from grace with videos that show the former Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavs player homeless on the streets and struggling with mental health issues.

There have been calls for those in the NBA community to help West out, but no one appeared able to get through. It looks like that could all be changing now.

According to TMZ Sports, Cuban successfully reached out to West, who was most recently spotted on the streets in Dallas, before meeting him at a gas station and picking him up. Cuban then took West to a hotel while his family tries to figure out the next steps.

In addition, Cuban also reportedly offered to help cover the cost of any treatment for West, who played for Cuban’s Mavericks from 2011-2012.

From the report:

We’re told Cuban took West to a local hotel … while his family formulates a game plan. Our sources tell us West’s circle of fam and friends have been trying desperately to get Delonte to go to rehab … and he now seems open to the idea. We’re even told Cuban has offered to help cover Delonte’s cost for treatment.

West’s brother Dmitri detailed the former player’s battle with mental health issues and bipolar disorder earlier this year.

“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” Dmitri told SLAM! Magazine, via Complex. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”

Others in the NBA community have reportedly attempted to help West, including former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson. Former head coach Phil Martelli also weighed in.

We are happy that it now looks like West could be getting some of the help he needs.