COVID-19 Cases Surge in 21 States; ‘Huge Surge’ in October Predicted

The coronavirus pandemic continues and restrictions across the country have been lightening up or getting lifted altogether, but it may be coming with some unfortunate consequences.

According to new analysis from CNN, a “huge surge” could be coming as soon as October.

The news comes at a time where COVID-19 cases in 21 states across the country have surged in recent weeks. Cases have surged in a total of 21 states including Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Only 11 states saw their infection rates decrease.

The surge through the fall and winter will be due to more people spending time inside which increases the likelihood of transmitting the virus, according to Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health and Metrics and Evaluation.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.14 million confirmed cases and 205,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.