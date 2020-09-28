CDC Releases COVID Guidelines For Thanksgiving Dinner

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its guidelines for the upcoming holiday season which will be different than we are used to thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC released some safety guidelines and recommendations to make your holiday celebration safer.

Per the CDC, families should avoid mass gatherings for dinner and people should limit travel.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC wrote on its website. “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Low-risk activities for Thanksgiving include:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

