Salt Bae’s Boston Restaurant Ordered to Close For Violating COVID Protocols

Salt Bae’s new Boston restaurant has been ordered to close just days after opening. The restaurant run by Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was ordered to close for repeatedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to a report from the Boston Globe, the city’s Licensing Board and Inspectional Services Department ordered the restaurant to close and also indefinitely suspended the liquor license.

The reason for the shutdown was “due to the existing and imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards,” per the report.

Some of the violations included employees not wearing masks and people inside of the restaurant were not practicing social distancing with tables only a few feet apart.

There were also long lines of patrons waiting to get in and taking selfies outside of the Instagram star’s new spot.

