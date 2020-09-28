Positive COVID-19 Test Rates Surging in Midwestern States

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, states in the Midwest are seeing a troubling surge in positive COVID-19 tests. While states like New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine have dipped to under one percent, Midwestern states are seeing their positive rates surge over 25 percent.

Some states, like North Dakota, have jumped from 6 percent to 30 percent over the past week.

According to the World Health Organization, any positivity rate over 5 percent is considered a big concern because the number of undiagnosed cases in the communities could be much greater than imagined.

From the New York Post:

North Dakota’s positive test rate has averaged 30 percent over the past seven days compared with 6 percent the prior week. The positivity rate has risen to 26 percent in South Dakota, up from 17 percent the previous week, according to the analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project.

