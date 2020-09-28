Amazon Prime Day 2020 Dates Announced

Amazon Prime Day is back once again and it just keeps getting bigger and better. A couple of times a year, Amazon throws a huge all-day sale that customers always look forward to. Offering huge discounts on some of the latest items/electronics can get anyone excited.

This week, Amazon announced the dates for this year’s big sale.

This year, Prime Day will officially kick off just after midnight on October 13 and end when the calendar turns to October 14.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, in a statement.

“This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

Some of the early deals can be seen below.

Amazon Devices: Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and Fire TV Recast for $129.99 to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. Plus, save up to $100 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and get the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $179.99. Starting October 6, get the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 and the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99; save $40 on Echo Show 5; get Echo Auto and enjoy hands free access to Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99; and save on smart home security with Blink Mini indoor cameras—one for $24.99, two for $49.98, or get Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99.

Amazon Music: For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts.

Audible: Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all at no additional cost.

Kindle Unlimited: New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription.

You can learn more information at amazon.com/primeday.