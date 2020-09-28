MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule & Matchups

It’s a busy time of the year on the sports calendar with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL all taking place. The NBA and NHL are already deep into their postseasons, while the MLB Playoffs are about to officially kick off this week.

With the playoffs just around the corner, it’s important to jot down the key dates for each series so you know when to tune in and watch.

When will your favorite team be taking the field?

A full look at the 2020 MLB Playoffs schedule can be seen below.

2020 MLB Playoffs Schedule

AL WILD CARD SERIES

(1) Tampa Bay Rays vs. (8) Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: Blue Jays at Rays | Tues., Sept. 29 | 5 p.m. | TBS

Game 2: Blue Jays at Rays | Wed., Sept. 30 | 4 p.m. | TBS

Game 3 (if necessary): Blue Jays at Rays | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBS

(4) Cleveland Indians vs. (5) New York Yankees

Game 1: Yankees at Indians | Tues., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Yankees at Indians | Wed., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Yankees at Indians | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

(3) Minnesota Twins vs. (6) Houston Astros

Game 1: Astros at Twins | Tues., Sept. 29 | 2 p.m. | ABC

Game 2: Astros at Twins | Wed., Sept. 30 | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3 (if necessary): Astros at Twins | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

(2) Oakland Athletics vs. (7) Chicago White Sox

Game 1: White Sox at Athletics | Tues., Sept. 29 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: White Sox at Athletics | Wed., Sept. 30 | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): White Sox at Athletics | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

NL WILD CARD SERIES

(1) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. (8) Milwaukee Brewers

Game 1: Brewers at Dodgers | Wed., Sept. 30 | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Brewers at Dodgers | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Brewers at Dodgers | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD

(4) San Diego Padres vs. (5) St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: Cardinals at Padres | Wed., Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Cardinals at Padres | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Cardinals at Padres | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD

(3) Chicago Cubs vs. (6) Miami Marlins

Game 1: Marlins at Cubs | Wed., Sept. 30 | 2 p.m. | ABC

Game 2: Marlins at Cubs | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Marlins at Cubs | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD

(2) Atlanta Braves vs. (7) Cincinnati Reds

Game 1: Reds at Braves | Wed., Sept. 30 | Noon | ESPN

Game 2: Reds at Braves | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Reds at Braves | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD