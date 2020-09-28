MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule & Matchups

It’s a busy time of the year on the sports calendar with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL all taking place. The NBA and NHL are already deep into their postseasons, while the MLB Playoffs are about to officially kick off this week.
With the playoffs just around the corner, it’s important to jot down the key dates for each series so you know when to tune in and watch.
When will your favorite team be taking the field?
A full look at the 2020 MLB Playoffs schedule can be seen below.
2020 MLB Playoffs Schedule
AL WILD CARD SERIES
(1) Tampa Bay Rays vs. (8) Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Blue Jays at Rays | Tues., Sept. 29 | 5 p.m. | TBS
Game 2: Blue Jays at Rays | Wed., Sept. 30 | 4 p.m. | TBS
Game 3 (if necessary): Blue Jays at Rays | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBS
(4) Cleveland Indians vs. (5) New York Yankees
Game 1: Yankees at Indians | Tues., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 2: Yankees at Indians | Wed., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): Yankees at Indians | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
(3) Minnesota Twins vs. (6) Houston Astros
Game 1: Astros at Twins | Tues., Sept. 29 | 2 p.m. | ABC
Game 2: Astros at Twins | Wed., Sept. 30 | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Astros at Twins | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
(2) Oakland Athletics vs. (7) Chicago White Sox
Game 1: White Sox at Athletics | Tues., Sept. 29 | 3 p.m. | ESPN
Game 2: White Sox at Athletics | Wed., Sept. 30 | 3 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): White Sox at Athletics | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
NL WILD CARD SERIES
(1) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. (8) Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Brewers at Dodgers | Wed., Sept. 30 | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Game 2: Brewers at Dodgers | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Brewers at Dodgers | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD
(4) San Diego Padres vs. (5) St. Louis Cardinals
Game 1: Cardinals at Padres | Wed., Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 2: Cardinals at Padres | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Cardinals at Padres | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD
(3) Chicago Cubs vs. (6) Miami Marlins
Game 1: Marlins at Cubs | Wed., Sept. 30 | 2 p.m. | ABC
Game 2: Marlins at Cubs | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Marlins at Cubs | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD
(2) Atlanta Braves vs. (7) Cincinnati Reds
Game 1: Reds at Braves | Wed., Sept. 30 | Noon | ESPN
Game 2: Reds at Braves | Thurs., Oct. 1 | TBD | TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Reds at Braves | Fri., Oct. 2 | TBD | TBD