Judge Temporarily Stops Trump’s TikTok Download Ban

There is some good news for TikTok. Donald Trump was set to enforce a download ban on the social media app beginning at midnight on Monday, but a federal judge in Washington, D.C. temporarily blocked the order that was set to go in place, according to NBC News.

While the news is positive, there is still no word on the stricter ban that is set for November 12 if the social media app is not sold to an American-based company.

TikTok is based in Beijing and has been deemed a national security risk. It has been downloaded over 110 million times in the United States.

The company, however, claims that its servers are based out of China and that they are committed to transparency for its users. The app is also not available within China.

“At TikTok, we take these issues incredibly seriously as well. We are committed to transparency and accountability in how we support our TikTok users in the US and around the world,” the statement from TikTok read. “TikTok does not remove content based on sensitivities related to China. We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period.”

TikTok was first launched in 2017 and is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally with the app available in over 150 markets and 75 languages.