Times Square New Year’s Eve to Go Virtual; No Large Crowd

The iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being a few months away, Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins revealed the celebration would turn virtual with no large crowds gathering in New York City’s epicenter.

While the mass crowds will not be there, event organizers will be inviting small groups of individuals and honorees to the event.

“One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st,” said Tompkins, via FOX News. “But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences – still in development – will take place in Times Square.

“Because more than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings.”

Among the honorees will be essential workers, first responders, doctors, scientists, and upcoming entertainers.

