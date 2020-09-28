AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2020: Week 4 AP Poll

The 2020 college football season will look different than we could have ever imagined thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the Associated Press from continuing to rank the field.

Following another busy weekend, the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 4 was released.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 4 Poll

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. UCF
  12. North Carolina
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oregon
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. LSU
  21. Tennessee
  22. BYU
  23. Michigan
  24. Pitt
  25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

