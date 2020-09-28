AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2020: Week 4 AP Poll

The 2020 college football season will look different than we could have ever imagined thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the Associated Press from continuing to rank the field.

Following another busy weekend, the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 4 was released.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The preseason AP Top 25 poll can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 4 Poll

POLL ALERT: No. 6 Ohio St, No. 10 Penn St jump back into Top 25, LSU and Oklahoma plummet. No. 1 Clemson, Alabama, Florida top poll. Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiB0CJ More coverage: https://t.co/2qlqqZS1qM pic.twitter.com/FXWgDfGI1W — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 27, 2020

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State UCF North Carolina Texas A&M Oregon Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Wisconsin LSU Tennessee BYU Michigan Pitt Memphis

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.