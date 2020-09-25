Conor McGregor says he is returning to combat sports.

During a mini-rant on Twitter Friday afternoon, the former two-division champion took began sharing text exchanges with UFC president Dana White while also claiming he knows who his next opponent will be.

According to McGregor, he will be returning to the boxing ring to face Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

“I was pushing hard for the season,” Conor said on social media. “Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back. Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.”

Of course, knowing some of McGregor’s wild claims in the past, his Twitter rant should be taken with a grain of salt.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him. However, the itch seems to be coming back — and the potential payday makes it hard to stay away.