SEC Basketball: Conference Play Start Date Announced

The Southeastern Conference announced key dates for the upcoming college basketball season on Friday, September 25.

On Friday, the conference announced the start dates for conference play for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Conference play is set to officially tip-off in late-December.

The men are set to tip-off on either December 29 or December 30, while the women’s conference campaign will begin on December 31.

“The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates,” a statement from the conference read. “Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

“The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.”

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, October 14, and they will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

While the coronavirus has changed the way conferences have approached the upcoming season, it is great to see that we are moving forward to some sense of normalcy with college sports back in our lives.

Who is ready for some basketball?