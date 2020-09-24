NBA owner and billionaire Mark Cuban has a familiar idea on how to help out the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Echoing his plan from May, Cuban suggested every American household receive a $1,000 stimulus check every two weeks for the next two months.

“Those without [help] are struggling badly,” he told CNBC Make It. “We need to get them help.”

Cuban said that each stimulus check should be spent within 10 days or else consumers would lose the money. Having 10 days to spend the check would encourage people to spend their checks rather than save.

“I don’t care what they spend it on,” Cuban told KNX 1070 News Radio back in May. “It could be candy, it could be rent, it could be their mortgage, it could be anything they deem necessary or that they want.”

Of course, Congress is at an impasse when it comes to a new stimulus deal and millions of Americans are hurting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

