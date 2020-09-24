Bryan Callen Sues Rape Accuser’s Husband For Trying to Ruin His Career

This summer, comedian and actor Bryan Callen was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women in a detailed report. Since the allegations first came to light, Callen went on a break from his popular podcast The Fighter and The Kid which he co-hosts with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

Callen has yet to return to the studio for an episode and has made very few public comments about the allegations, but he is trying to battle them in court.

According to a report from TMZ, Callen is suing Gabriel Tigerman, the husband of his rape accuser Kathryn Fiore Tigerman, claiming that he is actively attempting “to destroy his career through threats, harassment, and intimidation of anyone who dares to hire him.”

From the report:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Callen claims Gabriel contacted his reps at talent agency CAA and asked whether they still represented Callen in light of the allegations … suggesting doing so would send a “message to victims that this behavior is okay.” Callen says the email went on to say, “Do you and CAA still represent this serial sexual predator? I hope the answer is no.”

Callen also accuses Tigerman of contacting comedy clubs in an effort to have Callen banned and dropped — which Callen says has already happened at a few comedy clubs after contact with Tigerman.

Callen has consistently denied the allegations against him.

“I never thought in a million years I would be sitting here defending myself against something I did not do 21 years ago. I categorically and absolutely deny all the allegations against me. I wanted you to see me say that, I didn’t want to post some stale statement. I wanted you to hear that come out of my mouth,” Callen said in a video statement on Instagram after the allegations first came to light.

“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”