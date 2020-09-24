Joe Biden Rips Breonna Taylor Decision: ‘Justice Was Not Answered’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is speaking out against the indictment handed down in the Breonna Taylor case after a grand jury decided not to indict the Louisville officers involved in her fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The only charge related to the incident was a charge of wanton endangerment which was handed down to former officer Brett Hankison.

The charge stemmed from Hankinson firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s house, but there was no charge for the shooting in her own apartment which ultimately cost Taylor her life.

“Breonna Taylor was a beloved daughter, member of her community, and an essential worker who served as an E.M.T. as COVID-19 began to spread. But she died, shot in her own home by the police. In the wake of her tragic death, we mourn with her mother, family, and community and ask ourselves whether justice could be equally applied in America,” Biden said in a statement.

Following the announcement of the indictment, there was an immediate backlash on social media and protests began once again in Louisville.

“I know for so many people today’s decision does not answer that call. A federal investigation remains ongoing, but we do not need to wait for the final judgment of that investigation to do more to deliver justice for Breonna. We know what is necessary. We need to start by addressing the use of excessive force, banning chokeholds, and overhauling no-knock warrants,” Biden added.

“I know people are frustrated and they have a right to peacefully protest, but violence is never acceptable. And we can express pain, grief, anger, and disappointment at the way things are, but remain focused on rebuilding trust in our communities and delivering change that can be.

“We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American.”

Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris also commented on the indictment.

“Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants.”