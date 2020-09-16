Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You To Swear in Multiple Languages if You Vote

Samuel L. Jackson is a man of the people. And now, he’s using his mass appeal to help encourage people to show up to the polls this November for the 2020 presidential election.

The 71-year-old old wants all of us motherf*ckers to vote this fall and he’s included a great offer if you promise to make your voice heard.

What’s in it for you? Samuel L. Jackson teaching you to swear in 15 different languages.

“Listen up — if 2,500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” Jackson tweeted on Monday night along with a video sharing his message.

Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

The video includes a link to the website HeadCount where you can register to vote, share that you are already registered, and make a voting plan for November. So make sure you get out and f*cking vote. Samuel L will thank you.