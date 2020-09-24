‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Explain Why Lady Stoneheart Wasn’t on Show

If you are a fan of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series who dissected every aspect of HBO’s popular Game of Thrones series, one of the biggest questions you have never had answered is “where was Lady Stoneheart?”

Well, now we know.

According to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, there was never much reason for the series to feature Lady Stoneheart, who is a resurrected Catelyn Stark after the iconic Red Wedding. In fact, the showrunners didn’t give her inclusion much consideration.

“There was never really much debate about [including Lady Stoneheart],” said Benioff.

The report comes from Entertainment Weekly which reveals information from the James Hibberd book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, which is a behind-the-scenes look on the making of Game of Thrones.

Weiss added: “That was the only debate,. The scene where she first shows up is one of the best ‘holy shit’ moments in the books. I think that scene is where the public response came from.

“Catelyn’s last moment was so fantastic, and Michelle is such a great actress, to bring her back as a zombie who doesn’t speak felt like diminishing returns.”

In the grand scheme of the series, it all makes sense.

With George R.R. Martin yet to conclude the series, there is plenty of opportunities for fans to learn more about Lady Stoneheart and her impact, but for the show it just wouldn’t have made the biggest impact on the most popular and important storylines.