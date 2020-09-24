California to End Sale of New Gasoline-Powered Cars & Trucks by 2035

California is making a major step forward in an effort to cut to zero emissions within the next 15 years. This week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

Newsom hopes that California’s effort will help lead the way towards zero-emissions in the country and to make a strong impact against climate change.

“We’re facing a climate crisis. We need bold action. CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine. By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission free vehicle. Cars shouldn’t give our kids asthma. Make wildfires worse. Melt glaciers. Or raise sea levels,” Newsom wrote on Twitter. “Transportation is responsible for more than 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. 80% of smog-forming pollution. And 95% of toxic diesel emissions.

“California will be leading the nation in this effort — joining 15 other countries that have committed to phasing out gasoline-powered cars. We will use our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone.”

Newsom hopes that the move to zero-emissions cars and trucks will lead to the creation of new jobs in the electric car industry. His executive order also includes a provision to no longer issue new permits for oil and gas fracking by 2024.

“When we are looking to achieve our audacious goals to get to a 100 percent carbon-free economy by 2045, we can’t get there unless we accelerate our efforts in the transportation sector,” Newsom told reporters, via The Hill.

“In the next 15 years we will eliminate in the state of California the sales of internal combustion engines. We will move forward to green and decarbonize our vehicle fleet … substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as oxide nitrogen, in so doing, we’ll improve air quality and improve the economic climate here in the state of California.”

What do you think of the move? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.