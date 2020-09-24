Larynzo Johnson has been identified as the suspect involved in the shooting of two Louisville Police Officers on Wednesday night as protests began following the controversial indictment related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old Johnson is accused of firing at two officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBS News.

Johnson was charged with wanton endangerment and assault of a police officer.

According to LMPD interim police chief Robert Schroeder, one of the cops was shot in the abdomen while another was shot in the thigh. Police are asking for anyone with additional information relating to the shooting to come forward with photographs or videos on the FBI website.

President Donald Trump also took to social media to comment on the shootings.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.