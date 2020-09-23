University of Cincinnati Professor Placed on Leave For Saying ‘China Virus’

President Donald Trump has come under fire for referring to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as the “China virus” and now a University of Cincinnati professor is in trouble for using the same term.

John L. Ucker, who is an adjunct instructor in the university’s engineering and applied sciences department, has been placed on paid leave for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”

“For students testing positive for the chinese virus, I will give no grade,” an email to students read, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You can read the info I sent to the class re: the torsion test.”

After the message went viral, the university condemned Ucker’s comments.

“There is no place for bigotry in our community or any other,” UC President Neville Pinto wrote on Twitter. “Every Bearcat deserves to feel welcome, respected and supported. Greatness starts with inclusion. And inclusion starts with each of us.”

