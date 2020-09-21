Alabama State Student Charged in Adam Dowdell’s Shooting Death

An Alabama State student has been charged in the shooting death of a classmate.

According to a report from the Montgomery Advertiser, 20-year-old Ivry Hall, who was a Golden Gloves boxer, has been charged in the shooting death of Adam Dowdell Jr., who was missing for days before being found dead near campus.

“Today, the Montgomery Police Department announced an arrest in the death of Adam Dowdell. The suspect is also an ASU student,” a statement from ASU President Quinton Ross read.

“We will continue to pray for those who knew and loved Adam, particularly his mother, that they will find the strength that is needed in the days to come.”

Hall, who is originally from Chicago, is a junior at Alabama State.

The 20-year-old was the first in his family to graduate high school and attend college after earning a scholarship to the university as his class valedictorian.

Ivry Hall, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

