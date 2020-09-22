Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 3

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 3 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who threw for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over No. 18 Louisville.

Defensively, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins took home the honor with 6 tackles, 3 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss.

Additional information on the Week 3 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: D’Eriq King – QB – Miami

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance in as the No. 17 Hurricanes’ offense exploded in a 47-34 win at No. 18 Louisville. King threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Knighton in the third quarter and also hit Brevin Jordan with a 47-yard TD pass in the fourth to finish with 325 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing. Miami hosts in-state rival Florida State on Saturday, seeking its fourth consecutive win over the Seminoles.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Zaven Collins – LB- Tulsa

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins led the Golden Hurricane with 6 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in Saturday’s 16-7 loss at Oklahoma State. His effort has earned him recognition as the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week. The preseason All-AAC selection set new career highs with 3 sacks which matched his career total entering the game. Tulsa plays its final nonconference game next Saturday on the road at Arkansas State.