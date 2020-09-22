Donald Trump Claims Coronavirus ‘Affects Virtually Nobody’

Donald Trump has had his messages flagged for misinformation in the past, but that hasn’t stopped the president from making wild and unusual claims. His latest came during a rally this week in Ohio.

During his speech, Trump claimed that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 — which has changed the way that all of us go about our daily lives — “affects virtually nobody.”

That is very obviously not true; just ask the millions of people who have tested positive in the country.

"It affects virtually nobody," Trump says of the coronavirus, which has now killed 200,000 Americans and counting pic.twitter.com/qHrZvUWNhX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

“Now we know it affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems, if they have other problems,” Trump told his supporters. “That’s what it really affects. That’s it. You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody, open your schools.”

