Rowdy Swanson: Oklahoma State Bull Rider Dies at 20

Rowdy Swanson, an Oklahoma State bull rider, is dead at age 20 after injuries suffered at an event over the weekend.

Swanson was competing in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas when he was bucked off of a bull and trampled. His rodeo coach spoke on the devastating incident.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson,” Oklahoma State rodeo team coach Cody Hollingsworth in a statement.

"He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time." Video of the horrific incident was published on YouTube. PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner added, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Pro Rodeo." "The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy's mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family." Our deepest condolences go out to Swanson's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.