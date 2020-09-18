Paqui #OneChipChallenge Returns For 2020 With Hottest Chip Ever

The Paqui #OneChipChallenge is back for 2020. Are you willing to step into the ring and take the heat? This year, Paqui brings its spiciest chip to date with a blend of the Carolina Reaper Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, and Sichuan Peppercorn.

The all-black chip is going to give your taste buds the toughest test of their life.

The Paqui #OneChipChallenge is available at participating retail stores nationwide, including 7-Eleven and Kroger, and will be available online at Paqui.com beginning Sept. 22, while supplies last.

“The #OneChipChallenge is back with a vengeance and ready to deliver a knockout with the addition of Sichuan Peppercorn, known for producing numbing and tingling sensations,” said Paqui Brand Manager Caitlin Moralic. “Because last year’s chips sold out in record time, we are especially excited to make it even easier for spice fanatics to try the new recipe by offering the #OneChipChallenge both online as well as in popular retail stores – giving fans the chance for instant gratification.”

The chip is priced at $6.99.

Along with the Paqui #OneChipChallenge, you can check out Paqui’s everyday flavors including:

Haunted Ghost Pepper: The spiciest and most popular flavor of Paqui’s lineup, these chips are freakin’ hot and contain a mix of Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper.

Fiery Chile Lim ón: Known to pack a spicy punch from red chile peppers and a kick of lime, this chip is a dynamic mix of spicy and tart.

Jalapeño Tropicale: The perfect blend of sweet and heat with spicy jalapeños and a touch of pineapple.

Zesty Salsa Verde: One of the milder flavors, but this chip still has a kick with a combination of tangy tomatillos and smooth sour cream.

Mucho Nacho Cheese: Made with real cheddar and real spices, Mucho Nacho Cheese is a nacho lover's dream and will satisfy cheesy tortilla chip cravings without artificial flavors and ingredients.

Are you up for the challenge?