NC State Football to Allow Parents to Attend Games

As the NC State football program prepares to open its season against Wake Forest on Saturday, players learned that there will be some fans cheering them on at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter–Finley Stadium.

For the season-opener, 350 tickets have been given out with 250 tickets going to parents of players who play for the Wolfpack and 100 tickets to Demon Deacons parents.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren was a strong supporter of the move.

Parents were allowed to attend games after a petition to Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

“I understand there’s rules and regulations and you don’t want to open up Pandora’s box for everybody,” Doeren said, via the Jonas Pope of the News & Observer. “But this seems like there should be a little flexibility when you see a lot of people hanging out on a patio at a bar, but you can’t have 500 parents in a 60,000 seat stadium. Doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

John Ruocchio, father of N.C. State senior tight end Thomas Ruocchio, was grateful to learn the news.

“We very much appreciate the Governor listening to us,” Ruocchio said. “We know he’s being pulled in different directions and we are just glad and thankful for his decision to allow parents, now across the state, to watch their children play.”

Kickoff between North Carolina State and Wake Forest is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.