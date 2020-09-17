Bengals vs Browns Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Football Online

Week 2 of the NFL regular season kicks off in primetime on Thursday Night Football with an AFC North clash between the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. It will mark No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow’s first NFL game in the national spotlight and in comes in his home state of Ohio.

Both teams dropped their season-openers and will be looking for the first win of the season.

Burrow had a solid showing in his professional debut a week ago with 193 yards passing and a 23-yard rushing score, but he knows that he will continue to improve with experience.

“In my eyes I played terrible through 3 1/2 quarters and then played up to my standards in the last drive and almost won the game,” Burrow said, via ESPN.com. “I know I’ll be ready for it and I just have to keep that same mindset in the 2-minute drill and bring that along for the rest of the season.”

The Browns, meanwhile, have much more to prove after getting blown out 38-6 by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

How can you tune in to tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to catch Thursday Night Football can be seen below.

Bengals vs Browns Viewing Details & Info

Date: Thursday, September 17

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Channel: NFL Network

Betting Odds: Browns -6 | O/U: 43.5

How To Live Stream Bengals vs Browns Online

Your best bet for watching the Thursday Night Football via live stream is NFL.com. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the draft through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue + Sports Extra package includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone and costs $35 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Bengals vs Browns On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the game on your TV or computer, NFL Network has you covered with the Watch NFL Network app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the draft on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.