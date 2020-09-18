Florida Sports Bar Says it Will Toss Customers Wearing Masks

One sports bar is going against recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and science when it comes to combating the coronavirus.

Westside Sports Bar and Lounge in Melbourne, Florida is vowing to throw out any customer who attempts to enter the establishment while wearing a facemask — despite facemasks and coverings proving to be effective in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gary Kirby, the bar’s owner, touted his new policy while speaking to the local media.

If you enter the bar with a facemask, you will be asked to remove it. If you do not oblige, you will be asked to leave.

“We find it completely unnecessary to have face masks at all,” Kirby said, via Newsweek. “We do not support them, we do not believe in them.”

