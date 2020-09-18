Dr. Fauci Would ‘Put My Money’ on COVID Vaccine By November or December

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given us the latest news in a consistently shifting timeline regarding a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. While Donald Trump has said a vaccine could come as soon as next month, others have warned against the dangers of rushing such a vaccine.

Now, Dr. Fauci seems to indicate Trump’s timeline may not be too far off and that we could see a vaccine by the end of the year.

While speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute panel this week, the infectious diseases expert said that he believes a vaccine will come by November or December.

“I would still put my money on November/December,” Fauci said, according to CNN.

This is obviously great news for people who are hoping to have the world return to some sense of normalcy by early 2021.

The 74-year-old Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and one of the most respected voices during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has advised six presidents, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in 2008.

