Will Pac-12 Football Follow the Big Ten’s Lead & Return to Play?

Is Pac-12 football making a comeback? Not long after the Big Ten Conference announced that it would be returning to the field for the 2020 college football season in October, the Pac-12 appears ready to follow their lead.

Initially, the Pac-12 postponed its season due to the coronavirus with the hope of returning to action in the fall.

However, with the other Power Five conferences taking the field this year and competing for spots in the College Football Playoff, the Pac-12 likely realizes there is a lot of revenue they can regain by getting back on the field.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott commented on the future of the season and vowed to reach out to local county health public health officials to gain clearance for contact practices and games.

“The Pac-12 welcomes today’s statements by Governor [Gavin] Newsom of California and Governor [Kate] Brown of Oregon that state public health officials will allow for contact practice and return to competition, and that there are no state restrictions on our ability to play sports in light of our adherence to strict health and safety protocols and stringent testing requirements, including our recently announced partnership with Quidel which will enable daily rapid results testing,” Scott said in a statement.

The Pac-12 CEO Group will meet later this week to discuss the next steps.

