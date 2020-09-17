New York City public schools were set to return to in-person learning later this month amid the coronavirus pandemic, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says those plans have since been delayed, according to Newsday.

Due to safety concerns, middle school and high school students will delay their return to the classrooms until October.

The phased reopening of in-person learning will begin on Monday, September 21 with preschool and special education classrooms before kindergarten through eighth-grade schools reopen on Tuesday, September 29.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, middle school and high schools can return to class. “It’s the hard way, but it’s the right way,” de Blasio said. It marks the second time that in-person learning has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plan was initially for students to return on September 10.

