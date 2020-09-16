Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement on Michigan Football’s Return

Big Ten Football is expected to return next month after initially postponing the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten was one of the Power Five football conferences to delay the start of the season while others like the Big 12, ACC, and SEC pushed forward.

Now, reports have surfaced that Big Ten play will begin in October with a restructured season.

Understandably, the players, coaches, and fans are excited that football is coming back, and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was one of the first to share his thoughts on his team’s return to the field.

“Great news today,” Harbaugh said in a statement, via 247 Sports. “Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.

“Everyone has been ‘We want to play as soon as we can.’ And we’re ready to play. We’d be ready — we could be ready to play a game in two weeks. Just get the pads on and our guys are trained without a pause since June 15th. So that’s our position, we’re ready to play as soon as possible we can play.”

An official announcement is expected this week with the hope of beginning the season by October 24. There would then be an 8 or 9 game regular season with the conference championship taking place on December 19.

Other Power Five conferences like the Big 12 and SEC kicked off their modified schedules earlier this month.

If the Big Ten’s plan goes through, the conference will likely aim to be represented in the 2020-21 College Football Playoff.